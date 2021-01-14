The City of Tahlequah is seeking input from the community through an online survey as it is exploring new options for internet providers to serve residents.
“The ideal situation for our city is that a new provider would raise the bar for all providers,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “Competition in any business can benefit the customer, and that includes internet service providers. We have known for a while that internet service is a basic necessity for many living and working in our city. In the midst of the pandemic, we have pivoted how we work, shop and attend school and that all centers on reliable, fast internet service.”
The city currently has access to two electric cooperatives that serve areas around Tahlequah: Lake Region Electric Cooperative, which operates Lake Region Technology and Communications; and Ozark Electric Cooperative, which operates OzarksGo. Both providers service customers in the rural areas of Cherokee County.
“The city recognizes now more than ever the need for reliable internet service with the best available speed at competitive prices,” said City Administrator Alan Chapman. “Currently the city has several providers to choose from, but few options for gigabyte fiber to the home or business, which is fast becoming the standard of service our residents and businesses expect.”
Quality internet service is an essential element for business retention and expansion. It is as valuable as quality water, electric, sewer and natural gas. Economic development is all centered on the city’s ability to provide these essential services.
Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WB2NLY8 or use the QR code to complete the survey by Jan. 22, 2021.
