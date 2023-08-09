Joined by city officials and their families, five local students were awarded scholarships Aug. 9 raised in a joint effort by Tahlequah Fire and Police departments
“When [then-Assistant Police Chief] Steve Garner started this [fundraiser], we put a lot of work and effort into it,” said Police Chief Nate King. “We used to have it at the city golf course – Irons Only – and it was fun, but we didn’t raise a whole lot of money.”
Fire Chief Casey Baker said that when Garner retired, King asked the fire department to be a part of the fundraiser. Together, FOP Lodge 201 and PFFT Local 4099 hosted the Guns ‘N’ Hoses Golf Tournament on April 21 to raise money to fund scholarships for children of city of Tahlequah employees.
King said so many people worked hard behind the scenes to make the tournament what it was.
“I can’t wait to see where it goes and how many scholarships we can give each and every year,” said King. “We’re proud of you for going to college and we’re proud to be able to give you a little bit of help.”
Baker said both organizations sponsored as many candidates as they could.
“This year, we were able to get five applicants and we were able to give five scholarships, which is $1,500 for each candidate,” said Baker.
These students were Hailey Enlow, Tyler Joice, Grant Stricker, Tate Whittmore, and Isaac Allen. Baker also thanked Northeastern State University for donating a $1,000 scholarship to accompany Enlow’s award, as she plans to attend NSU.
“It’s amazing what can happen when everybody works together for this community,” said Baker.
The students expressed their appreciation for the scholarship awards.
“It feels awesome,” said Joice.
Joice is going to Rogers State University for nursing.
Joice is a transfer student and said the award will help make up for some of the scholarships he lost when transferring universities.
Enlow plans to attend NSU and major in cell and molecular biology. She said receiving the scholarship felt great.
“I’m very, very grateful,” said Enlow.
Whitemore plans to go to Commerical Driver’s License School.
Allen is going to OSU-IT for graphic design. He is looking forward to learning as much as he can and eventually opening a graphic design business in Dallas.
