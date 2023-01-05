City street crews busy with several tasks

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are busy with various tasks throughout the city.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said his crews have been grading side roads and patching potholes for much of the week.
“We’ll be starting on Downing Street by Bluff Avenue where the road is buckling. We’ll be starting on that as soon as we get confirmation when we will get our concrete,” Smith said.
He believes that project could take up to a week, and one of the lanes will be closed to traffic.
Smith said road work will begin on Cedar Avenue next week.
“We’ve got several jobs with our contractors and [William ‘Buddy’ Harris] and I tend to do a lot of inspecting of the projects,” he said.
Crews are continuing to pick up brush and putting up signs that keep getting either stolen or destroyed.
The timing of all roadwork and repairs depends on the weather, Smith added.
