City street crews continue work on key projects

While many area residents hunker down at home to ride out the virus, the Tahlequah Street Department is pushing forward with projects – despite being short on crew members.
Street Department Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said teams are currently working on two projects, in addition to keeping up with brush hogging and mowing.
“Right now, we’re working on something we call 'spoils'; it’s where we take away what we don’t need on the [Tahlequah] History Trail,” said Harris.
Harris said they are working on the second half of the trail, and he expects the project to be completed in about six weeks, if weather permits.
“We started the work at the end of February, and the second half is going to take more time to work on, since it’s longer,” said Harris.
The second half starts at First Street and extends all the way to the Fourth Street bridge. Three crew members are removing the topsoil on the projected path. There will be nine crew members working as the trail progresses.
Harris said once the asphalt is laid down and compacted, people will be able to walk the trial within a day after it’s cooled off. The next steps will be to dress up the edges of the trail and post signage.
Another project the department is working on is the intersection of Tommye Lane and Greentree Drive. Harris expects work to be completed within two to three weeks.
Street department crews are brush hogging and mowing, a task that can last until October. Harris said teams mow 11 miles of Bertha Parker Bypass and continue out to where State Highway 82 and U.S. Highway 62 meet, south of Tahlequah.
“We also have 32 miles of alleys we take care of and we keep that clear for emergency responders — the fire department, police, and ambulance,” said Harris.
The department has three crew members out sick and one on medical leave. The lack of manpower means projects may take longer, but nevertheless, the job will get done, Harris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.