City street department doing mop-up on some projects

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department were keeping busy last week on Wednesday morning and afternoon.
Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris said crews were scattered throughout town, working on various projects.
"Some are doing crosswalks, some are repairing signs, and I have a crew out on brush," said Harris.
Crews were also out on West Fox Street, across from the Bertha Parker Bypass. Harris said they are putting cold patches and cleaning up the edges of the roadway.
Work from the Street Department on Lewis Avenue had been completed. They tore out the asphalt and concrete to the road since the section was permanently closed to vehicle traffic.
"We are done with that part, and I believe they are waiting for the contractor that's going to be working on the sidewalk," said Harris. "We have everything torn out and cleaned out and we've moved on."
There are plans slated for more street repairs, but Harris said the weather will play a role in that.
"It may be as late as spring before we get to start on those, but we've got some stormwater issues to deal with and drainage problems we'll start on next week," he said.
