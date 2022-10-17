City supports community well-being in many ways

Fighting poverty and revitalizing the community touches on a multitude of topics and projects supported by the City of Tahlequah.
Mayor Sue Catron said that sometimes, people focus on infrastructure, roads, sidewalks, and parks when talking about the city.
“The health and well-being of our community is so much more than that,” said Catron.
The city takes many avenues to back its residents.
“Supporting economic development, which brings jobs to the region, helps allow our children and grandchildren to remain close,” said Catron. “The restructuring of the [Tahlequah Regional Development Authority] to expand their mission and board of trustees is paying off as businesses develop here or move here.”
The TRDA was restructured in 2020. The number of trustees increased from five to seven, and its name was changed from Tahlequah Industrial Authority to its current title.
Catron said the lack of affordable housing in Tahlequah is a big concern.
“We continue to explore ways to encourage the construction of entry-level housing and multi-family housing,” she said. “There are financial assistance programs available to our residents, but not enough housing units.”
This affordable housing shortage is a statewide issue as well. The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports a shortage of 71,160 of rental homes affordable and available to extremely low-income renters, who make up 26 percent of renter households.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been reported as a factor in the availability of affordable rental properties and real estate in the area.
“As demand increased, property values increased, which then gradually increased rent,” said Steven Wright, manager at Century 21 Wright Real Estate, back in March. “Due to the steady flow of people moving to the Tahlequah area for work, school and retirement, rent will likely gradually increase.”
The impact of COVID has been widespread, and the city has been helping fund efforts to mitigate those effects on the community.
“Tahlequah was awarded an almost $300,000 grant to help those in our community impacted by COVID,” Catron said. “These funds are being used by the CARE Food Pantry and Zoë Institute to provide food, and by [Tahlequah Public Works Authority] for utility support.”
Catron said this grant also provided new cooking equipment for the Senior Citizens Center to support provision of hot meals to older residents.
The Senior Citizens Center had its kitchen “all fixed up with new equipment and new floors.”
“We're all so excited,” the Senior Citizens Center posted on May 25. “We're getting a new oven and cook stove and fryer and new cooler. I just had to share and say thank you to the city for getting us the grant to get our new stuff.”
