Tahlequatics is in dire need of four lifeguards and a concession worker, with the pool season just around the corner.
Parks and Recreation Administrative Coordinator Heather Torrento said the city pool complex will kick off its season on Saturday, May 29.
Those applying for a lifeguard position need to be at least 16 years old and able to pass a drug test and background check.
"They have to be lifeguard certified, along with the CPR certification, and they can get that through Red Cross," said Torrento.
If an applicant isn't certified at the time the application is submitted, Torrento said city crews put "pending certification" on the documentation.
"But we can't hire them until they actually have that certification," she said.
The city's pool and aquatics center staffs around 17 lifeguards throughout the summer. Torrento said they still need four more lifeguards and one concession position.
Those who are hired will work close to 40 hours a week and go through a two-hour orientation training.
The times for Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday are noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The hours are slightly different on Friday, as there is a 7 to 10 p.m. time slot. The pool remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Check it out
To apply for Tahlequatics, go to www.cityoftahlequah.com.
