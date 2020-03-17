The Tahlequah City Councilors during a March 16 meeting adopted an emergency leave policy in response to COVID-19 that will allow all city employees to bank up to 80 hours of paid leave.
Human Resources Director M’Lynn Pape said if an employee or a member of his or her household is required to quarantine by federal or state government, that person will get up to 80 hours of paid leave.
“Part of the Relief Act that is with the Senate right now has a lot more things that will impact us as a city, but that also will be reimbursed for them on our Social Security taxes,” said Pape.
The board gave its nod to Fire Chief Ray Hammons’ request for a contract with Pets for Life. The program and city animal shelter were seeking a lease agreement for a structure at 304 W. Keetoowah St. Hammons requested a least agreement at $1 for one year to provide in-kind services for residents with pets.
PFL is an outreach program that provides low-cost or free spay and neuter clinics, vaccinations, basic veterinary care, and education tools to keep pets inside homes and out of shelters.
“This last year, because of the influence of PFL, in 2017, they had 488 animals impounded and over half of them were euthanized,” said Hammons. “In 2018, 237 animals were impounded and 156 were euthanized. With the influence of PFL and the relationship with Vicky Green, this past year, 230 animals were impounded and only four were euthanized.”
Approval of a resolution authorizing the city to proceed with a condemnation of lots of the original townsite of the city was granted.
“We have been in negotiations with Springwater Properties LLC for some time and trying to lease or come to an agreement on exposition of that property,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “Our last alter was to lease for $20,000 for a 50-year lease and provide for some parking, but that was declined. Understanding that it would take about $20,000 in legal fees to go through the condemnation process, we contacted the Springwaters one last time and offered to purchase the property south of [Town Branch] Creek for $40,000.”
Catron said Springwater’s response was a counteroffer to sell it to the city for $60,000, and they needed to determine if they wanted to move forward.
City Attorney Grant Lloyd reminded the board they currently have a lawsuit pending for prescriptive easement for the property, which has been used as a roadway.
“If the city can prove that allegation, the city gets that roadway free and clear, as it's utilized for an excess of 15 years as a roadway for the city of Tahlequah and its residents,” said Lloyd. “What’s before you is a resolution for condemnation, if you want to go ahead and request the purchase of the property south of the center line of Town Branch Creek toward Norris Park.”
City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger brought the February 2020 general purpose financial statements to the board.
“There’s been a lot of cleaning up going on, on a daily basis, and it’s moving forward; it just takes time,” said Hainzinger. “[Mayor] Sue Catron, Alan [Chapman], and Michelle [Collins] have been going through several line-item accounts and balancing each one of them a weekend at a time, it looks like. It’s still not perfect, but it’s getting closer.”
Hainzinger also suggested the board close out the Winter Wonderland Fund and return the remaining $7,195 into the General Fund.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff’s request to approve the operations and facilities use agreement with the Tahlequah Sports League was granted.
The board approved a $9,857 fence project for TSP from Property Upkeep.
What’s next
The next City Council meeting is April 6 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall unless canceled.
