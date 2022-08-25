Tahlequah city officials are looking for legal counsel after negotiations with City Attorney Grant Lloyd broke down.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said Lloyd's employment contract ended June 30 but was extended through July 31 while negotiations were underway.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Lloyd and I were not able to come to terms for the current year," Catron said.
The City Council approved contracting with Lloyd during a June 19, 2017, meeting when former Mayor Jason Nichols was in office. Lloyd and B.J Baker jointly filled the position that had been vacant for seven weeks when Angela Jones resigned.
Lloyd was a fourth-generation attorney specializing in the areas of civil litigation, real estate, estates and trusts and family law.
He was to be provided with full access to the staff, records and facilities; would consult regularly with the mayor or city administrator; and was to provide legal opinions and advice to the mayor, city administrator and City Council in a public meeting, as requested.
Catron said she has been speaking with other attorneys who might be interested in serving the community.
"I hope to have a recommendation for the council to approve at the Sept. 6 meeting," the mayor said.
Baker has been the only legal counsel under contract with the city during August.
