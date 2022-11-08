The Tahlequah City Council, during a Nov. 7 meeting, approved the transition from a semimonthly to biweekly payroll for all city employees.
Human Resources Director M'Lynn Pape said this plan has been in the works since the summer.
"We met with out department heads back on Aug. 10 at that meeting. We had a couple of department head absent, so we followed up and met with them," Pape said.
The move will not only provide more paychecks to employees, but will offer a more accurate calculation of comp time.
"There will obviously be advance notice. We have been communicating this to our employees since August. We did meet with our department heads and got their feedback regarding that as well," Pape said.
The council also agreed to a one-time bonus to facilitate the transition to biweekly payroll in the amount of $1,500 for each full-time employee.
The costs would be paid from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Pape explained.
"The intent behind this is to have offset the transition to more paychecks per year, but a little bit different payout than what we're getting now," Pape said.
The one-time bonus excludes elected officials, seasonal part-time, part-time, and contracted employees.
In other business, the board gave its nod to a resolution that calls for an election to be held Feb. 14, wherein Ward 3 and 4 councilors, and a mayor will be elected.
City councilors granted a price increase for commercial dumpsters and inbound dumpsters not supplied by the city, containing construction, and demolition material.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said this was part of wrapping up the increases they've had over the years.
"We went up on residential, we went up on scales, and now it's time to reflect in the commercial business, which are the dumpsters we maintain year-round," he said.
The city council also voted to change the annual fee for parklets applications to $100 for the remainder of the fiscal year.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
