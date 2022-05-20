City to open Tahlequatics, splash pad for Memorial Day

Swimming season is just around the corner, and area parents are looking forward to sending their kiddos to take advantage of it.
The Tahlequatics swim complex is slated to open May 28 at noon, and remain open through Labor Day weekend.
The admission fee increased from $5 to $5.50 this year, but the amount is reduced after 7 p.m. for the last two hours the pool is open. The pool will be open all day, so patrons won't have to pay to re-enter after a three-hour session.
The prices for public and private parties increased to reflect the cost for using other facilities in the state.
The pool will be open for the three major holidays in the summer: Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
Chemical tests are performed twice a day in May and four times a day once the season has started.
"The pool is filled up and we are treating the water, scheduling and organizing all of our materials," said Parks and Recreation Coordinator Caleb Nichols.
The times for Tahlequatics on Wednesday through Sunday are noon to 9 p.m. The pool remains closed Mondays for chemical maintenance, and Tuesdays are set aside for private parties only in June and July.
The Splash Pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It will also be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Three features will be replaced this year, along with removal of three of the cannons, in favor of a crab, fish and frog water feature.
The city pool complex needs a total of 20 lifeguards, and those applying for the position need to be at least 15 years old and able to pass a drug test and background check.
Three more lifeguards were hired during a May 16 Tahlequah City Council meeting. Those who are hired will work close to 40 hours a week and go through a two-hour orientation training.
Registration for swimming lessons became available Monday, May 16, on the city's website. Many parents were eager to get their children signed up this year. Holli Lynn Hamby registered her 9-month-old son, Connor.
"He did great," she said. "They spent most of the time just getting the babies used to being in the water."
She said parents will gradually take their children deeper into the pool before they'd let them float on their backs.
"Then closer to the end, we started trying to get them to blow bubbles in the water with their mouths. I really got my son comfortable [lying] on his back in the water while I held him," said Hamby.
Her son will be 2 by the time he takes his second swimming lesson this year, and Hamby said she hopes he will be comfortable enough in the water to put his face in.
Holli Jenkins signed her 4-year-old son up for lessons, and she said this will be his first year.
"I'd love for him to love being in the water as much as me and his dad do. Our son loves to play in his little kiddy pool and splash table in the backyard, but we want him to feel confident and feel safe while being near water," said Jenkins.
Check it out
For more information or to reserve a time at the pool or for lessons, call Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651, extension 1601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.