Through Project STRONG (Standing Together Restoring Our Neighbor with Grace), the city of Tahlequah will soon be partnering with local agencies tjat provide food and utility assistance to distribute recently awarded grant funds for those who have been impacted by COVID-19.
“Many individuals in our community lost revenue during the past year due to COVID-19,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “While this grant cannot make our residents whole, we hope it may ease their financial burden.”
The city received the $471,170 grant funds through a CARES Act Community Development Block Grant Program, which provides grants to states, insular areas, and local governments to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the spread of COVID-19.
While the partnering assistance agencies will be announced directly, the grant funds distributed by the city to those entities will be used to assist those who are eligible and have been impacted by COVID-19.
“We anticipate these grant funds will be available to begin using within the next week or two,” Catron said. “Once we have specific details on how the public may participate, we will post that information on the city of Tahlequah website, as well as sharing through social and other media.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.