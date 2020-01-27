Outdoor warning siren testing will take place the second Saturday of each month at noon, weather permitting, beginning in February.
The Tahlequah City Council approved the action during its Jan. 21 meeting, after Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood explained the need for a testing cycle.
“Mr. Underwood’s proposal standardizes the testing of our siren system,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “It is intended to reduce alarm for those who may not be aware of a planned test conducted on a random date. Hearing the sirens at noon on the second Saturday of each month should provide a level of assurance for Tahlequah residents. I am pleased the council agreed with the proposal.”
The testing process may take about 30 minutes to complete.
“We will put people at each site to actually, physically, see the siren turn,” Underwood told councilors.
Ten outdoor warning sirens are located within the Tahlequah city limits, with two more near the Cherokee Nation complex. Each siren’s coverage area is approximately one-half mile.
Residents should also take advantage of the city of Tahlequah’s CivicReady program, a mass notification system that allows the user to receive texts, emails and phone calls when important information is released from the city. The free opt-in service provides the public with emergency information, as well as general information.
Residents can sign up for CivicReady by visiting the city’s website and clicking on Emergency Alerts or visit ok-tahlequah.regroup.com/signup.
