City to train aspiring lifeguards

Area water buffs interested in becoming lifeguards through the city can now be trained by a local professional.
Parks and Recreation Coordinator Caleb Nichols is set up to train potential lifeguards for the Tahlequatics pool complex.
“I got my lifeguarding instructor certification and I had work with an instructor trainer in order to get that,” said Nichols. “As part of my certification, I had to teach a course that was supervised by her.”
If an applicant isn't certified at the time the application is submitted, city crews put "pending certification" on the documents.
“This year, we’re still doing that, but due to time constraints and when the second class is, we’re going to be doing some of the paperwork beforehand. They won’t be hired unless they achieve certification,” said Nichols.
A lifeguard certification lasts two years through the American Red Cross. Nichols teaches a blended course that entails seven or eight hours of online work prior to an in-person class.
“It’s like an after-school, 3:45 to 8:30 p.m., and then the second day is 8:30 a.m. until we’re done, which varies on class size,” he said.
Four potential lifeguards are currently slated to attend the certification training Nichols will teach May 6-7. He said more people are waiting to be interviewed as of Tuesday, April 26.
“It’s a basic lifeguarding class: CPR, first aid, and lifeguard skills, and certain rescues and scenarios,” said Nichols.
The in-person class is taught at the Fitness Center at Northeastern State University. Nichols said they use a classroom there and then the pool.
According to ARC, the curriculum was developed under the guidance of the ARC Scientific Advisory Council.
The pool is set to open Memorial Day weekend and will stay open through Labor Day. It will be open for the three major holidays in the summer: Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
The times for Tahlequatics on Wednesday through Sunday are noon to 9 p.m. The pool remains closed Mondays for chemical maintenance, and Tuesdays will be for private parties only in June and July. The Splash Pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The admission fee is $5.50, and the amount is reduced after 7 p.m. for the last two hours the pool is open.
“Our prices for admission have been suggested to increase to $5.50, but we will be open all day instead of having to pay to reenter after a three-hour session,” said Torrento. “Our prices for public and private parties have been suggested to be increased to closer reflect pricing of other similar pool facilities in Oklahoma.”
The city is taking applications for those interested in working as lifeguards or with concessions during summer months. Parks and Recreation Administrative Superintendent Heather Torrento has said the city pool complex needs a total of 20 lifeguards. Those applying for a lifeguard position need to be at least 15 years old and able to pass a drug test and background check.
“Red Cross can certify 15-year-olds but if they’re 15, they’re limited to eight hours a day or 40 hours a week,” said Nichols.
Those who are hired will work close to 40 hours a week and go through a two-hour orientation training.
A call seeking information as to whether NSU has classes or training for lifeguards was not returned by press time, but an employee at The Fit said lifeguards are always needed.
The pay for lifeguards at Tahlequatics has increased to $12. Anyone interested can apply at https://ok-tahlequah.civicplushrms.com/careers.
