The Tahlequah city treasurer resigned after 19 years and the City Council appointed an interim during the Feb. 18 meeting.
Councilors were in executive session for about two hours to discuss the actions and inactions of Lanny Williams, and the potential removal or replacement. Councilors accepted Williams' resignation letter and appointed Marty Hainzinger as interim city treasurer.
Williams was questioned in January by other officials about municipal finances, and his exact role with the city was under scrutiny. Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said Williams had not been around since things have "rolled" - meaning the change of the administration in May - and he thought the situation would have improved by now.
In 2018, the City Council also discussed the possible ouster of Williams after concerns were raised by a local resident about his continued absence from meetings.
According to council minutes, Williams had not attended a meeting for three months, when a discussion about his status also took place in an executive session. No action was taken during that meeting.
Hainzinger is the senior vice president and chief lending officer of First State Bank. He will serve for the remainder of the term.
LaDonna Sinning, Arledge & Associates partner, presented the council with findings pertaining to the investigative audit. She said while the presentation wasn't a standard financial audit, there were a number of errors in their findings.
There were 10 examples of items found and, according to the report of internal accounting review, the cash allocation report in June reflected an overdraft of over $4.4 million for the 2013 bond fund.
"This was acknowledged to be an error. This amount reflected the total of bond projects paid from July 2017 through June 2019 rather than cash in bank," the report said.
In August, the City Council agreed to hire Arledge & Associates to conduct a forensic review and analyze financial records for fiscal year 2019-2020. Former City Finance Director Marcie Gilliam was hired for contract services, as well.
Mayor Sue Catron said the council and management were provided with misleading and inaccurate financial reports.
"We are taking steps within our systems to address the concerns that were raised by Arledge & Associates - particularly as it relates to purchasing cards and to oversight of journal entries that were made," said Catron.
With the report completed, Crawford and Associates will be able to do the compilation, meaning they'll pool all the reports for the various entities in the city into one. At last, that combined report is the subject of the audit.
The board gave nod to closing out four grants and returning funds to the general fund. The FAA Airport Grant, the Department of Justice TFO-OT grant, the FBI-EDOVCTF grant, and the Bullet Proof Vest grant were closed out at the request of interim city administrator Alan Chapman in what he calls the "housekeeping accounting measures," placing $38,000 back into the general fund.
Councilors approved an amendment to change the Tahlequah Industrial Authority's name and increase the number of trustees.
Chairman Mark Gish said the suggested amendments in the indenture included the number of board members from five to seven trustees, and residential requirements.
The amendment of the indenture also means Tahlequah Industrial Authority will change its name to Tahlequah Regional Development Authority.
Lori Enlow, president of The Tahlequah Trails Association, gave a presentation in regard to the proposed 200-acre property.
Councilor Ratliff said he was all in favor of the potential the agreement has for Tahlequah and it's residents, but his only concern was for Police Chief Nate King given the property is roughly 10 miles outside city limits.
King said the Tahlequah Police Department has a strong working relationship with the Grand River Dam Authority, and there will be assistance when it comes to patrolling the trails.
"We should have about a dozen bike patrol officers by the end of this year and with the different grant funding we have, we can dedicate some officers on bike patrol out there for an entire shift," said King.
The Council approved the trail development.
What's next
The next City Council meeting is March 2 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
