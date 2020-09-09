An appointed city official said there's opportunity for improvement, and he's on board when it comes to giving back to his community.
City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger said making Tahlequah financially sound, improving infrastructure, and improving quality of life are areas where officials can step up the progress.
"Speaking from an appointed treasurer's position, I have witnessed many pros and cons of both," Hainzinger said. "My working career has always been in the private sector. Therefore, my decisions are based on sound business [practices], which are based on analytics to manage risks and to align with the overall mission of the company. In this case, that's the city of Tahlequah."
The City Charter Review Committee announced last month its proposed changes to the charter. One of those changes brought to the City Council, and to be voted on by citizens, involved turning the city treasurer and street commissioner from elected into appointed positions.
Hainzinger was tapped for his role in February after Lanny Williams resigned. Williams had been criticized by officials for failing to attend council meetings.
Peggy Glenn, who chairs the charter revision committee, said the work ethic from former treasurers was taken into consideration as they looked into making changes to the position.
"We did look at the history of the city treasurer position and the fact that we do have an appointed one right now," Glenn said. "Therefore, the City Council was able to take into consideration things like expertise and knowledge. Just as with the street commissioner, there are no job requirements for the city treasurer."
To address whether he believes his position should be appointed or elected, Hainzinger said he had several questions for himself.
"Would taking these positions away from the vote of the people cause harm to the quality of duties or services needed, or would it enhance these positions?" Hainzinger said. "Who does the treasurer or street commissioner report to? Although there is a vote from the public to get the stamp of approval for certain positions, will the citizens of the public still have a vote indirectly on these positions?"
Hainzinger asked whether the changes would make the positions more accountable, and if so, to whom.
"Will it be for the greater good of the citizens of Tahlequah? Will citizens of Tahlequah get the ultimate say in those position? In my opinion, they would, and these positions would be better-suited as appointed. But it will ultimately be decided with a vote of the citizens of Tahlequah," he said.
The five proposed charter changes are set to be voted on during the Nov. 3 election.
The other proposals included increasing the number of councilors in each ward to eight; allowing the mayor to vote; and adding a recall provision for elected officials.
