Officials updated the public on both task force teams on COVID-19 during a Sept. 8 Tahlequah City Council meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team continues to meet the first and third Monday of each month.
“From the health perspective, we continue to see widespread community transmission, the health systems are continuing to increase testing capacity and have resources and capacity that is needed,” Long said. “The need to continue slowing the spread is still extremely important. We should not let up our efforts, even as the numbers decline.”
Long said hospitals are ramping up for the flu season through vaccination efforts.
“The state will change how they report numbers and will also begin including probable cases. This will cause a spike in the numbers,” Long said.
Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said 65,053 cases were confirmed statewide. There have been 54 statewide deaths, with Cherokee County having 791 confirmed cases and seven deaths.
“The [Cherokee County Health Department] will also offer the flu vaccine beginning mid-October,” Long said. “Additional information will be provided as we get closer to the dates of service.”
Long said the annual Veterans Day Parade has been canceled.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, said it’s irrelevant at the moment whether masks are working.
“A month ago, we had 36,000 positive cases in the state of Oklahoma, and as Councilor Long just mentioned, I think she said 65,000,” Ratliff said. “Clearly, numbers continue to be on the rise, as we’re all well aware.”
As for city statistics, a month ago, there were 79 active cases, and as of Sept. 3, there are 130.
“The mask mandate seems to be across the board. There are more folks wearing masks more often, which clearly was our objective. We’re trying to think outside the box and think of something we can do to help downtown businesses, restaurants, and so on,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff said the Tahlequah Sports League Board had a meeting earlier that day, and they’ve had to make tough decisions regarding fall sports.
“Fall sports with the Tahlequah Sports League — we just got out of our meeting — we have decided we are going to postpone or cancel all of our fall sports for the flag football, fall baseball, and fall softball and T-ball through all of the kiddos. It wasn’t an easy decision for the board to make, but it was probably the right one,” Ratliff said.
The board approved a resolution regarding funding pursuant to the CARES Act and the Corona Virus Relief Fund.
Mayor Sue Catron said relief funds are available to the city, and they may file for using the total expense for emergency services, such as police and the fire departments, since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“In doing so, that would draw down those funds so we would have them available to address our COVID-19 expenses and concerns,” Catron said.
Approval was granted to pay city dues for the purchase of replacement soccer goals that were damaged during a recent storm.
“In conversation with some of the councilors and Mr. [Alan] Chapman, we decided we would entertain the thought of the Tahlequah Sports League purchasing those goals for the city of Tahlequah, as a capital improvement, in exchange for our annual dues, or that portion of our annual dues for $2,990,” Ratliff said. “Just like the fence projects we did earlier this summer, this will be kind of a continuing reinvestment back into our facilities.”
The board entered into executive session for over an hour to discuss two separate lawsuits.
The first suit pertained to the city of Tahlequah v. Springwater Properties LLC. The city sued Springwater Properties LLC and Springwater Fence LLC in 2018. Springwater Properties LLC, owned by Christy Springwater, put up a fence next to Norris Park in 2017, after purchasing the Town Branch Apartments on Water Street.
Councilors voted to direct City Attorney Grant T. Lloyd to initiate the lawsuit. The fence has since been taken down. Long made a motion to hire Kim Ritchie, of Ritchie, Rock, McBride & Atwood Law Firm, as co-council at $225 per hour. Ratliff seconded.
No action was taken regarding confidential communications related to former City Administrator Edward G. Carr's suing the city.
Discussion and possible action to accept the 2018-2019 audit were tabled until the mid-month meeting.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
