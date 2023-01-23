Tahlequah voters will have the opportunity to elect new members of the city’s body, as well as changes to the city’s charter.
The City Council approved a special election on Feb. 14 that would include proposed changes, and to vote for mayor and Ward 3 and Ward 4 councilors.
One of the proposed changes is to increase the number of councilors in each ward from one to two.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers is running for reelection, while former Main Street Director Drew Haley is challenging him. Local attorney Ryan Cannonie and Josh Allen, director of the Tahlequah High School Orange Express band, will go head-to-head for the seat of Ward 4 councilor.
Peggy Glenn chairs the review committee, and she explained how the vote for two councilor per ward would work, if it passes in February.
“The person in each ward with the most votes gets four years, and the runner-up in each [ward] gets two years,” Glenn said.
If the proposed change passes, those interested in running for Wards 1 and 2 can campaign during the summer when that election is held. Anyone running for councilor is required to reside in the ward they are hoping to represent.
The proposals were on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot, but since the Notice of Municipal Election wasn’t published properly, those “votes” to the charter changes were deemed a “survey.” State statute requires publication once a week for three consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper. According to the survey, the people of Tahlequah voted to increase the number of councilors per ward.
Voters will have the choice to either reelect Mayor Sue Catron or choose Realtor Suzanne Myers for the city’s top seat.
Another proposal to the charter is the consideration to make amendments to the charter at any general or special election.
A third proposal is to provide a mechanism for voters to oust an officer or councilor who isn’t representing them well. The petition would require 25 percent of registered voters within a ward, if it’s a councilor, or within the city, if it’s a citywide elected position to sign the petition.
That would trigger a special election, and if passed, the official is recalled and a second special election would fill that post.
Applying gender-neutral terms throughout the charter is the fourth proposal, and removing obsolete language concerning the city department of public health and chief health officer, board for the library, parks and cemetery are the fifth and sixth proposals.
