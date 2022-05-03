The Tahlequah City Council acknowledged the resignation of four employees this week, with a handful calling it quits in just the past few weeks, and some citing improprieties or an uncomfortable work environment.
The councilors entered into an hour-long executive session May 2 to discuss the resignation of City Clerk DeAnna Hammons. Issues pertaining to Hammons' physical address arose recently, as she is required to have a Tahlequah address to serve in that capacity. The clerk is an elected position.
The Tahlequah Daily Press looked into the matter of Hammons' residency in December 2020 after four people reported she did not live within the city limits. At the time, Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell confirmed Hammons was registered to vote in the city limits.
But on April 26, Mayor Sue Catron said information on Hammons' residency came to light that indicated she didn't live within the city limits, after all.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said it was frustrating that Hammons had to face the question, "Am I from Tahlequah, or am I not?"
"There's a city line, but being just on the other side of that, it's really unfortunate that those are the rules - even though you are fully capable and have done a fantastic job and have been an absolute pleasure to work with for the last three years," said Ratliff.
He said Hammons had helped him in a similar situation before he won his city council seat.
"I don't think where you're physically located - where you keep your toothbrush at night - should be any reflection of whether or not you've been fully capable and held this office in the highest regard, and you've done an absolute fantastic job," said Ratliff.
When asked for a response, Hammons said she had no comment at the time.
Catron said the other resignations had nothing to do with Hammons' departure.
"Our IT officer resigned to accept a position closer to his home," said Catron. "Our Parks and Recreation director has given notice that she will be leaving in June or July to assist her husband on his endeavors."
The mayor said the city's cashier and her family are moving to Florida. Encumbrance Clerk Breonna Crittenden, Administrative Assistant Tesina O'Field, and Purchasing Agent Jericca Cramer quit in short succession. Each resignation letter cited a different reason for leaving.
O'Field said she considered resigning because another employee had created a hostile work environment over the years.
"Oftentimes, having to do an elected official's job was another consideration," said O'Field. "However, it was when some individuals in management decided their political careers were more important than the happiness of all the employees as a whole [that] it became heartbreaking."
She said that she ultimately decided to quit after an incident involving a coworker. She was prevented from assisting the person, who was ushered out of City Hall and locked out of her office.
"A few days prior to my resignation, some individuals already began to treat me like an outsider. Job duties were being taken away from me and I was told I wasn't needed for meetings I attend regularly," said O'Field.
She said stepping away from City Hall was an extremely difficult decision.
"I genuinely believed in some way that I was contributing to making Tahlequah a better place," she said.
O'Field said not all of her time at City Hall was uncomfortable, and that she takes great pride in what she accomplished while working there.
"I've definitely learned some hard lessons, and as I stated in my resignation letter, I went above and beyond my call of duties. But sometimes what it comes down to is that a person can only take so much," said O'Field.
Catron said bringing in this many new employees at the same time will be a challenge. Department heads are stepping in to assist during the transition period.
"Each of our departments, on occasion, find themselves to be short-handed. It speaks to the strength of the team when you get to observe the department heads step in to support the one that is struggling. I am very appreciative of their help and understanding," said Catron.
Crittenden declined to comment, and Cramer couldn't be reached for comment by press time.
