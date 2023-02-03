City's expansion may require bigger police force

It’s no secret that Tahlequah is expanding, and businesses are growing in several areas. Within the past six months, several businesses have been built along East Downing Street, an already congested area due to the presence of two major hospitals and the pass-through of U.S. Highway 62.
Mayor Sue Catron has said the location of the new Whataburger, Taco Bell, and 7 Brew will provide much-needed services to the north and east side of Tahlequah.
But with more businesses and more people comes the need to put more resources into law enforcement. Police Chief Nate King said his his department will be getting more calls for service. He said during his Jan. 30 Chief Chat that there were almost 37,000 calls for service as a department in 2022, and he’s currently short-handed.
"We have no vacancies at the present time. We have four officers out with long-term injury, and just had one come back from such leave. We have one in [Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training] and will be sending two more to CLEET in May,” King said.
It’s an unprecedented time for the police department, since several officers have left, or will leave, to work for the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
“For the first time in the history of Tahlequah, we have competition for candidates. The Cherokee Nation offers better salaries, better equipment, and for a patrol officer, a fraction of the work,” King said.
An agenda item for February’s Tahlequah City Council meeting will cover streamlining the hiring process on a temporary basis for TPD.
“At our lowest point for last calendar year, we were 40 percent short in patrol, and currently, we are 20 percent short, with five officers off regular duty,” King said.
Shifts were switched a few months ago to maximize the TPD's manpower, while improving home and work balance for officers. King said officers couldn’t take off work without leaving a shift a short for most of the year.
“Sgt. Lane Cobb brought a proposed schedule to me that would build in more time off and provide better manpower for Tahlequah. We tweaked the original proposal slightly and implemented it on a temporary basis, but I foresee this being our new schedule moving forward,” he said.
Officers work two-day shifts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then one night shift from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“There are six officers assigned to each day shift, and seven officers assigned to night shift. At full staff, there will be two night shifts with six officers assigned to each,” King said.
While Tahlequah officers will be at home more, they are still working the same number of hours. King said they do have better coverage, despite being short-staffed.
King provided his department’s budget to the Daily Press and he said equipment and technology are the two biggest needs. The overall budget is $3,348,587, with $3,058,535 earmarked for salaries.
“While I would never turn down staffing increases, we are fairly well-staffed for a city of our size,” he said. “The City Council, [Fraternal Order of Police] and I have worked together over the last eight years or so in raising salaries to a competitive level.”
He said patrol officers were 15-20 percent below the average salary for comparable departments within the past three years. Supervisors were almost 30 percent below the average.
“Besides the chief of police, all other positions have a plan in place to attain that competitive wage,” he said.
