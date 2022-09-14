City's first pickleball tournament gets off the ground this weekend

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S,. and Tahlequah's first tournament is this weekend.
Tahlequah resident Jim Baum brought the idea before Mayor Sue Catron after he and his partner played the sport while on vacation. Although Catron was unfamiliar with pickleball, two courts were ultimately built on an existing slab in Kaufman Park.
Pickleball is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a court with a low net, and players use paddles that are bigger than ping-pong paddles, and a ball. The sport can be played indoors or out, and either singles or doubles.
The Northeastern State University Oklahoma School of Optometry Pickleball Doubles Tournament kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17. The tournament is a joint venture between the NSUOCO Students Association and Lions Club of Tahlequah.
"It initially started as a fundraiser for the two organizations," said Dr. Joseph Shetler, associate professor at the College of Optometry and president of the Lions Club.
NSUOCO Student Association President Dalton Cunningham said he and Shetler began planning the event a little over two months ago.
"It was kind of just an idea for a week or two, and then we just say, 'Let's go with it,'" Cunningham said.
Despite this being a first for Tahlequah, Cunningham and Shetler said about 34 teams are registered to participate.
"It will be double elimination. This is strictly a doubles tournament," Shetler said.
Cost is $40 per team per NSU student, and $50 per team per non-NSU students.
"The focus ... is to assist in grants for students attending and representing NSUOCO at the national level at optometric meetings. For the Lions Club, the bulk of the funds will go toward providing eyewear for the impoverished of our local community," Shetler said.
The tournaments starts at 7:30 a.m. and is expected wrap up by 6 p.m. The Dogfather will be on site to sell lunch, and several local businesses are sponsoring the event. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. by the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce.
Get involved
To register for the pickleball tournament, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ydi8jqu4ToXSzI61InPwk1PBI4NG-vSvChvJ5ZJYWyQ/edit.
