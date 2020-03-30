TAHLEQUAH[mdash] Linda Kay Greenhaw, 76, Retired County Clerk, 1st Deputy, Died March 24, 2020, Visitation 9:00 AM Friday March 27, Tahlequah City Cemetery, Graveside Service 10:00, Tahlequah City Cemetery
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died March 23rd, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
