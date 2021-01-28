Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections January increased by more than $33,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures increased as well.
The January distribution of collections represents tax receipts from November business, with monies accounting for sales from Nov. 16 and estimated sales from Dec. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $637,684.06, compared to $603,963.37 last year.
For January, Tahlequah brought in $941,523.34, up by $174,056.17 from January 2020's $767,467.17.
Hulbert's January 2021 collections were up $3,500.11, from the $16,831.47 collected in January 2020.
OTC data show the disbursement of $164,181,289 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $159,991,371 distributed in January last year.
The use tax disbursement was $29,517,666. Oklahoma counties shared in a $25,947,908 disbursement, and $5,243,840 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.