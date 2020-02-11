Local musician, historian and columnist Jim Paul Blair has died at the age of 58, said his friend and colleague Cliff Casteel.
"The guy was involved in so much. He’s irreplaceable," Casteel said. "He was everything from a singer/songwriter, showman, he was in the medical industry, to a friend, to a husband — he was just involved with the arts. The guy was everywhere, he’s irreplaceable."
Blair was involved in a broad range of community projects and efforts, including the Muskogee Medical Authority, Muskogee Little Theatre, Okie Country 101.7, and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Blair was recently hospitalized with a lung infection, Casteel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.