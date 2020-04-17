Civil libertarians fret over loss of freedoms

During uncertain times and emergencies, such as the COVID-19 health crisis, governments have the ability to expand their powers - and that, many fear, could lead to the erosion of civil liberties.
State and local governments have issued orders for citizens to stay at home, and have restricted travel and the ability for people to assemble in large groups. In other states, there have been checkpoints aimed at out-of-state motorists trying to cross the borders, with officials requiring them to sign forms promising to self-quarantine. In other cases, the guests are being turned back for not having proof of residency.
While there have been no reports of similar measures in Oklahoma, businesses have had to close their doors, local curfews have been put in place, and people have been restricted from gathering in groups of more than 10.
The wave of precautions set forth by state governments has spurred concerns that civil liberties have taken a back seat to public safety.
It's left some to wonder whether certain measures could become permanent, or that the situation has set a precedent for officials to implement restrictions for other reasons they see fit.
Josh Hutchins, a local attorney and member of the Libertarian Party, said the erosion of civil liberties is a concern that should be on the minds of everyone, even when there is no global health crisis.
"In a perfect world, people would be concerned about their civil liberties all the time, not just when the government takes extraordinary measures," said Hutchins. "Even now, we tend to ignore violations of our freedoms when our own political party is doing the violating, but get our panties real twisted when it's the 'other side' doing it."
Officials have been adamant that restrictions placed on constituents have been for the sake of public health. After all, they point out, more than 31,000 people in the U.S. have died due to coronavirus complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hutchins said it all boils down to the government's acting responsibly.
"We just need to be vigilant and have strong working relationships with our elected officials," he said.
He does approve of some of the changes.
"For example, we should be able to have alcoholic drinks delivered to our house," he said. "The ABLE commission should make that change permanent. I think people should wash their hands more, and keep their pantries full of non-perishable food. I think parents should be more involved in their kids' education. I think we should all spend more time at home with our families, instead of being out every night at extracurricular events."
Recently, states have seen protesters push back on stay-at-home orders. A group in Oklahoma City Wednesday, April 15, called for Oklahoma to get back to work and open business back up.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, has noticed the demonstrations and said the government would like to see things back to the way they were, too.
"I would tell them I don't think there's any effort on the part of anybody in the [Gov. Kevin] Stitt cabinet, in the Stitt administration, or the Legislature that wants to restrict people's civil liberties or keep them from being able to do the things they want to do," said Pemberton. "It's just basically, at this time, [we're] trying to make sure we do it in the safest manner possible."
As the number of new cases in Oklahoma continues to rise, health official don't expect to see a large surge in patients who have contracted COVID-19. In a press conference Friday, April 17, Stitt said he's working with the state health department to develop guidance for businesses to open back up safely, and "if our positive trends continue," he hopes to share more details next week.
Pemberton said all the restrictions implemented - businesses closed, stay-at-home orders, people going without haircuts and missing out on sporting events - is not the "new normal."
"I think it's going to take several weeks, but we're moving back in that direction," he said. "I hear some people say, 'the new normal.' I don't buy 'the new normal.' There's only one 'normal' and that's what we all want to get back to."
While some may be concerned officials within the local, state, and federal government will take action to keep certain restrictions permanent, local history teacher Brent Been said it's not a concern that the U.S. hasn't seen before.
"We went through all of this before in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on our nation, and many back in those days claimed that our rights were eroding in the aftermath of a horrible tragedy," said Been. "In the final analysis, restrictive actions must be taken by all levels of government because there are those Americans who have acted with a reckless disregard for the health and safety of others."
President Donald Trump released guidance for states to be able to reopen the economy Thursday, April 16, essentially leaving decisions up to governors. One recommendation includes lifting stay-at-home orders in states that see a downward trajectory in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Many people are happy to see the tiff between governors and the president wind down.
"I am glad to see that President Donald Trump did reverse his position on allowing the governors to implement plans to reopen, though because under the Constitution (10th Amendment), the president cannot override a state governor's decision to reopen the states as they see fit," said Been.
Just because someone is concerned that Americans' rights are being infringed upon does not mean that person isn't concerned about public health. Dr. Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, said people should take the virus seriously and follow hygiene and safety precautions to protect themselves and others. He added that it is not a question of whether rights are being infringed upon.
"They absolutely are," he said. "Businesses were forced to be shut down - well, some were, while others were allowed to stay open. Is the small shop downtown less able to clean and promote social distancing than Walmart or other big stores? Is it not an unjust infringement when someone alone on the beach, or in a car, or on a run, is stopped and engaged by law enforcement?"
He said rights to assemble, free exercise of religion, and even for redress from government have been impacted.
"Due process is certainly impacted as well, when everyone is presumed diseased," Grimes said. "Just look at the damage to civil liberties done in the name of safety post-9/11. Look how many of those infringements have been reversed. Individuals need to take steps to protect themselves and those around them from illness. In the process, we need to be mindful that we protect the liberties that make our country great. Our biggest danger to freedom and our way of life is destruction in the name of safety."
