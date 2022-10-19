The legacy of Clara Luper lived on at Northeastern State University Oct. 19 during an event featuring several activists, one of which participated in the first sit-in of the civil rights movement.
Speakers at the event included members of the Clara Luper Legacy Committee Joyce Jackson, Joyce Henderson, and Marilyn Luper Hildreth - Clara Luper's daughter.
"We hope [attendees] received some history, and I'm hoping it will make them dig into the history so that they can understand what has happened in the past. It can help them understand what is going on now so they can help move us forward," said Henderson.
Civil rights activist Clara Luper was the advisor to the Oklahoma City NAACP Youth Council and a history teacher at Dunjee High School when she led 13 of her students to the first recognized sit-in at Katz Drug Store in Oklahoma City on Aug. 19, 1958. The initial sit-in lasted three days and helped integrate sit-ins into the civil rights movement.
"So many people don't even know that this happened. If you look at the civil rights movement and the sit-in movement, most people think of Greensboro, North Carolina. That's usually the one that gets the credit for being the first but that was in 1960," said Suzanne Farmer, associate professor of history and director of the Center for Women's Studies at NSU.
Hildreth said the reason she thinks her mother is not as well known for her work in activism is due to it not being shared.
"We have not told our own story. Until we in Oklahoma start telling the story, who else is going to tell it? Somebody out in Kansas? No. Texas? No. We have to be proud and tell our own story," said Hildreth.
The Clara Luper Legacy Committee has been keeping Luper's memory alive is through different acts, such as having a post office dedicated in her name, restoring the Board of Freedom Center - set to be finished in 2023 - and working to create a plaza near the location of the original Katz Drug Store complete with statues of Luper and the original 13 students from the sit-in.
NSU Professor and Chair of History Iain Anderson said he already knew the story of Luper, but wanted to learn more about what the individuals at the sit-ins were feeling at the time and how they were able to take the idea of a sit-in and turn it into an actual act.
"An event like this shows what it takes to make history," said Anderson.
NSU sophomores and event attendees Abby Baldwin and Erin Howell said they both learned several pieces of information they had never learned in a classroom.
"In many Oklahoma history classes a lot of this stuff isn't covered, so we kind of have to cover it ourselves," said Howell. "I felt like it was really important to come here today, especially as a white person, and learn about what was done. With that knowledge we can take it and apply it to the future and see if we can stop it from happening again."
Baldwin said she had never heard of Clara Luper or her activities with the initial sit-ins.
"What I want to do [with this information] is take it and run with it, post it on social media, tell my family, tell my friends at home, and just spread the word and say, 'This is history we're not taught," said Baldwin.
Howell and Baldwin said sharing this type of history with others can be used to stop hatred and future bigotry from prevailing.
"These are real people. This was not that long ago," said Howell. "They are still alive and a lot of history tries to put the photos in black and white and tries to act like it was a long time ago. 'Oh, it's over now.' But no, it's still happening. These people are still alive and to see them right here - that's insane. They were there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.