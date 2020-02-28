The son and grandson of Ku Klux Klan members told an audience at Northeastern State University Wednesday how his father separated from that organization, then shared his own experience visiting with Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.
Bob Zellner, who spoke during the 2020 Larry Adair Lectureship, is a civil rights activist, and author of “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek.” He’s also the subject of Spike Lee’s upcoming moving, “Son of the South.”
“It was very unlikely, actually, when I grew up in LA – in lower Alabama – that I would ever become a part of the civil rights movement, but the struggle inside my own family pushed me in the direction of service,” said Zellner.
His father, James Abraham Zellner, was once an organizer for the KKK and later became a Methodist minister. He and Zellner’s mother, Ruby Hardy Zellner, attended Bob Jones College, which evolved into Bob Jones University. Zellner said those who know that university understand it’s not a hotbed for southern progressivism, since the founder, Bob Jones Sr., was a known segregationist and supported KKK members. Jones also performed the marriage of Zellner’s parents, and Zellner was named after Jones, who was his godfather.
When Zellner’s parents graduated, his father and Jones when to Europe during the rise of fascism. He said their aim was to start a Christian fundamentalist center to help convert Jewish people to Christianity, so the Nazis wouldn’t practice genocide against them.
“If he could convince them to convert to be Christian, it would save them from his ideological soulmates, the fascists,” said Zellner. “I asked my father if he saved very many Jews. He said, ‘No, but they saved me. I didn’t covert them; they converted me into being a human being.’”
James Zellner found himself in the middle of Europe, speaking with underground Jewish groups. He spent months traveling to different countries, while Jones and others who traveled to Europe with them returned to the U.S., leaving Zellner to organize the Christian fundamentalist center. When Bob asked his father how his philosophical change came about, he told him a story about when he traveled for eight months in the dead of winter in Russia with only a guide and interpreter, and how he joined forces with a group of black gospel singers from Alabama. His father told him it was great to speak in English with people from the U.S.
“He said, ‘We prayed the same prayers, we sang the same songs,’ and he said one day, ‘I thought I was having a nervous breakdown. I forgot they were black,’” Zellner said, relaying his father’s story. “‘I kept reminding myself,’ he said, ‘this is very important. You’re white and they’re black.’ He said, ‘But you know when we were in Europe, all the people over there called us the Americans. They didn’t make a distinction between the black Americans and the white Americans; we were just the Americans.’”
While away from the U.S., Zellner’s father decided he would forget about race and that when he returned to the U.S., he would go back to being “a good Klansman,” but his experience abroad had ruined him as a Klansman. His own family – mother, father and brothers – would later disown him for leaving the KKK.
“When my father became a Methodist minister, he found it impossible to reconcile the beliefs of his Klan background and the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Zellner. “One is guiding people to cause hate and the other is trying to bring people together.”
Zellner never attended an integrated school. He went to Huntingdon College, where he took a sociology course studying race relations. For his senior thesis, he was supposed to write about how to address racial issues. He and five other students told their professor they were going to interview MLK, Parks, and E.D. Nixon, who played a crucial role in organizing the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Their professor told them they could not because they would be arrested for breaking the segregation law.
“We knew we had a right to do that, we knew that we had a responsibility to do that, we knew people had come from all over the world to study what had happened in Montgomery, Alabama, in the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” Zellner said. “So we found an opportunity to talk to Dr. Martin Luther King.”
The students talked to King in a federal court and asked him about a non-violent workshop at an all-black Baptist church in Montgomery.
“So Dr. King said, ‘Well, yes, you’re certainly welcome to come, but you better be prepared to be arrested.’ We said, ‘That’s what our professor said.’ He said, ‘That’s why he’s the professor. He knows you’ll be breaking the segregation law if you do that,’” Zellner cited.
The students decided to go to the church, where they met other students their own age who were challenging segregation, and they listened to King speak.
“At the end of the meeting, Dr. King came over to the five of us and I thought he kind of smiled and said, ‘The church is surrounded. The police are out there, the press is out there, and they have the church surrounded and they sent word to me that the five of you are going to be arrested.’ I said, ‘Dr. King, we need to escape,’” Zellner recalled.
So King devised a plan. He told the students he would go out of the front door, and if the police moved around, Rev. Ralph Abernathy and Parks would take them down to the basement where there was a back door, and they could try making a run for it.
“While we waited to see about Dr. King going out the front door, Mrs. Parks touched me on this elbow [his left] – I haven’t washed that elbow since – and Mrs. Parks said, ‘Bob, when you see something wrong, you have to take action, you have to do something. Someday, something is going to happen in front of you and you’re going to have to take a stand. You can’t study this forever,” Zellner said.
The students did manage to evade the police, but overnight, they had become outlaws to be hunted down and arrested. According to Zellner, when the students returned to the college, they were met by the entire school’s administration.
“Our college president said, ‘You have to resign from the school. The five of you are required to resign from the school, you’re a disgrace to the school, you have brought shame on this institution,’ and we were only doing what we thought was right,” said Zellner.
Learn more
Bob Zellner said people can read more about his experience with King, Parks, and Nixon in his book, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek,” and can expect to see all the events that took place in Lee’s new movie, “Son of the South.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.