CLAREMORE — The holiday season is kicking off in Claremore. From holiday happenings to lighting up the community Christmas tree, Claremore has plenty to be thankful for in November.
Individuals can go celebrate Oklahoma’s favorite son, Will Rogers, who would’ve turned 143 this month. The Will Rogers Days Motion Picture Festival and Birthday is an ideal way to honor the film star. The Will Rogers Memorial Museum will host the Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival from Nov. 2-5. The festival will offer movies, lectures, workshops, food, and fun for film buffs and fans alike. They will be honoring today's movie makers during the festival with contest submissions from around the world and celebrating the amazing movie career of Will Rogers. This is a ticketed event and admission fees will vary by event. On Friday, Nov. 4, Will Rogers will be celebrated with a parade themed "Will Loves Movies." The parade will begin at 3 p.m. and will start at the Expo Center and travel East down Will Rogers Boulevard. For more information, visit https://www.willrogers.com/will-rogers-days.
On Nov. 5, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will do their part to celebrate Will Rogers with their annual Wreath Laying Ceremony. Festivities will take place at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at 10 a.m. Following the ceremony, there will be a bus tour that will visit the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum, the Claremore Museum of History, and historic downtown.
The Claremore Museum of History will be hosting the Native American Art Show on Nov. 5. Starting at 10 a.m., museum-goers can browse all the wonderful artistry of three Route 66 Native Art’s Alliance’s best creatives. For more information, visit https://claremoremoh.org/event/native-american-art-show-nov-5th-10-4/.
Nov. 5 will also be the first public shopping day for Rhea Lana’s Children’s Consignment Holiday Event. This eight-day sale will take place at 1620 N. Lynn Riggs Blvd. in Claremore – next to Cedar Point Church. Participants can shop thousands of children’s items at 70-90% off retail. Expectant parents or parents looking for a bargain don’t want to miss out on this shopping event. Admission to shop will be free and daily hours will vary. For more information or hours, visit https://owasso.rhealana.com/wixsaleinfo.asp
Claremore’s Veterans Day parade will be Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 11:11 a.m. and will run from the Claremore Expo Center to downtown Claremore. Join the community in paying tribute to our men and women in the Armed Forces, for those who have served, are serving, and honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
As we prepare for the Christmas season, Claremore will have their annual Community Tree Lighting on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. The United Way of Rogers and Mayes County will be on hand serving hot cocoa and cookies. The Claremore High School Choir will perform a few songs and Chameleon Sound will provide entertainment for the evening.
To get in the holiday mood, participants can make plans on Nov. 18-19 to attend Dickens on the Boulevard. It is a Victorian-themed Christmas festival in historic downtown Claremore. Beginning at 6 p.m. each evening, visitors will enjoy live stage entertainment, food, pictures with Santa, and more. A Victorian street dance will be held both nights of the event and a territorial marshal re-enactment will entertain crowds with plenty of Western-themed action. Living window displays will pepper the downtown area, while an artisan village will feature living history demonstrations. Visitors will be able to learn about life in the Victorian era while re-enactors portraying blacksmiths, spinners, wood carvers, potters, and more answer questions from the crowd and sell their wares.
Browsing through festive shops and decorating boutiques of downtown Claremore or enjoying a Christmas-themed wagon ride through town can be had at the event. A living nativity, a costume contest and a saloon featuring sarsaparilla and water will all be available. A delicious fare can be enjoyed from a chuck wagon, as well as hot dogs and kettle corn. Admission will be free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://downtownclaremore.org/
Claremore Lake Park will be lit up again this year. Starting on Nov. 23, visitors are invited to take a drive through Claremore Lake Park and enjoy the Christmas lights. The lights will turn on at 6 p.m. and the park will close at 10 p.m. nightly. There is no charge for the Claremore Lake Lights.
