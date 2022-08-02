CLAREMORE, Okla. — Luda Matiash rushed to the window at the Tulsa International Airport as the Delta airplane landed earlier this month. The long process of getting her remaining family out of Ukraine and to the United States was coming to an end.
That process was made possible by Claremore's First United Methodist Church, which is sponsoring two Ukrainian families – seven people total – allowing them to escape the war-torn country.
Lead Pastor Ray Crawford said the United States will accept 100,000 Ukrainians under refugee status, but each needed a sponsor. Crawford said they committed to providing housing, utilities, food and necessities for these seven Ukrainians for 18 months.
With yellow and blue balloons, sunflowers and flags in hand, Claremore community members waited with Matiash, husband Vitaliy, son Alex, and other friends as the refugees walked into safety.
“I just want to sincerely – from myself and my whole family – thank the American people for coming together and showing their hospitality in their warmth in the community during tragedies,” Alex said as Lyubov Balabanov translated.
The arrival meant Mark and Nikita Matiash, their son Olga, and Rustyslav and Ivan Kaziiev, with their sons Dmitry and Viktoria, are safe.
Alex said his family started talking about moving in 2014 as talk of war started. The family lived five to 10 miles from the war zone.
“It's very hard and tragic to be living on a daily basis with bombings and hearing noises of war,” he said. “So we had to make the hard decision of relocating when we have the chance to save some family.”
Alex brought his parents to the United States almost three years ago. Alex said Mark was the one who initially pushed the family to relocate because of the danger zone — and he ended up being the last one to leave.
Alex said he was terrified when Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
During the journey toward Poland, Mark had to be delicate at checkpoints, Alex said.
“If you even mentioned that you were Ukrainian, you would be in danger and not knowing what your consequences would be for speaking in Ukrainian,” he said.
For over a month they had to live under rubble before they could vacate the premises because there wasn’t a corridor to go through, Alex said.
Alex said all the utilities went out a week after the bombings started. Ukrainians had to build fires to cook, carry water from the nearest lake and share food among neighbors in order to survive, he said.
“By God's grace and people coming together, they were able to survive,” he said. “Amazingly, some of them were not even hurt.”
He said the entire country of Ukraine is unsafe because they never know when there is going to be a bomb.
Kristal McHugh, minister of outreach and evangelism, said the process of bringing them to Oklahoma began three months ago when she met Balabanov — a translator who helps refugees get to the America.
“The whole thing has totally been like God ordained and orchestrated,” McHugh said.
She said although they’d been praying and donating funds to the First United Methodist Church in Warsaw, Poland that was housing refugees, they would feel helpless as they’d watched the news.
As McHugh talked with Balabanov she knew she needed to get Pastor Crawford involved.
FUMC Treasurer Carrie Clifford said meeting Balabanov was a “divine connection.”
“It's all about being the hands and feet of God,” she said. “And that's truly what we were, I believe in this in this endeavor, because, you know, to be able to help them get out, in here, and on their feet.”
Clifford said in order for them to sponsor a refugee, they had to fill out 20-page forms on each person.
“The form, it basically says to the federal government, here's this person and here's what we're agreeing to do for them,” she said.
The long and intensive form was submitted to Homeland Security for approval, Clifford said. Clifford said they needed to submit the form to receive an alien number so they could leave Ukraine and travel to the United States.
“We've all been so grateful to have a part to be able to make a difference in the awfulness that’s happening there,” McHugh said.
The refugees will be living in an apartment in Tulsa, where there is an established Ukrainian community.
McHugh said so many people stepped up, whether it was donating money and furniture, to helping unload beds into the apartment.
“So it's been super cool to see how the whole church has kind of really gotten involved in it,” she said.
Alex said getting to spend the evening with his family finally reunited was amazing.
“I really hope as a family and everybody that the terror ends and this horror no longer continues and that with God’s grace this ends really soon,” Alex said.
