After being accused of assaulting three people while intoxicated, a Claremore man pleaded not guilty to the charges in Cherokee County District Court.
A felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, and misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault and battery, assault and battery, and public intoxication were filed against Travis Douglas Bailey, 31, on July 31, 2023.
According to court documents, on July 8, 2023, Bailey reportedly assaulted one of the victim’s by repeatedly hitting him on the head causing a fractured nasal bone. The defendant also hit two women on the face.
Bailey pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 15, 2023.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
Bailey is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Rogers Hughes is listed as representing the state.
