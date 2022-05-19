In the May 17 article, "Wife of deputy sues, claims K-9 attacked her," the court document that was filed on Dec. 9, 2021, states that "on Dec. 15, 2020, plaintiff was injured in an unprovoked attack upon her person by a law enforcement K-9 dog while within the private residence of her and her husband, Deputy Peter Broderick." However, Broderick informed another TDP reporter that he and the plaintiff were divorced at the time the incident occurred, and requested a correction. Although the court documents state Broderick was the plaintiff's husband, according to Oklahoma State Courts Network, the couple divorced in 2016.
Clarification
