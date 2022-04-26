Class of 2022 at public schools set to graduate 'live'

The Class of 2022 will be hitting the stage the second week of May throughout Cherokee County. This year, COVID restrictions are being lifted, and school administrators are feeling optimistic about being able to gather in person.
Families are celebrating, both the accomplishments of their young people who have completed secondary school, but also the fact that they have demonstrated resilience over these past three years of COVID-related restrictions.
“As a group, they have had a difficult four years with the pandemic, in school and out of school. They have been used to distance learning,” said Leon Ashlock, Tahlequah Public Schools superintendent.
These seniors were sophomores in 2020, when they went away on spring break and never came back. Their junior years, they had to quickly learn how to use Chromebooks to do their classwork. They learned how to incorporate distance learning days, and they wore masks to protect themselves against the Alpha and Delta variants of COVID-19.
Many extracurricular events were suspended, which made it difficult for students to feel like they could have a traditional high school experience.
Their senior years, mask mandates were lifted and many extracurricular activities were put into place. However, students were still encouraged to wear masks and socially-distance, especially amid the Omicron variant, which spread more rapidly than previous COVID-19 variants.
By the spring semester, COVID numbers started to plummet. Seniors are now enjoying school that almost feels like what it would have been before the pandemic.
“Things will be normal for graduation. We won’t have to worry about limitations. We are excited about possibilities,” said Ashlock.
Tahlequah High School will graduate on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Keys High School will hold its graduation Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the football field, weather permitting. In the event of rain, it will be moved to the high school gym.
“This group knew one ‘normal’ year – their ninth-grade year – and have had to adjust to a ‘new normal’ ever since. This will be the first class to have set the standard of the hybrid classroom. This class has been resilient and should be ready for the real world problems they are about to face,” said Steve Goss, KHS principal.
Hulbert High School will also hold its graduation on May 13 at 6 p.m. on the football field. In the event of rain, it will be moved to the gym.
"I am so proud of this year's senior class. They have persevered and are read to take on whatever comes next," said Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
