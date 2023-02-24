Now that Oklahoma has become a hot spot for the movie business, an explosion of job opportunities has occurred.
Indian Capital TechnoloTahlequah hopes to clarify the process of getting involved in the scene through "Move Production Basics." The short evening class involves assembling a small project for personal insight, but allows participants to opt out in favor of observing the process, asking questions and learning how to get started as background, actor, worker, personal assistant, gaffer, sound, special effects or visual effects.
The class will provide an overview of how movies are made; the artists and craftsmen behind the scenes; and how to get started. It's a learning opportunity geared toward helping people determine where they fit in.
Beginning April 11, 2023, the three-week evening class will guide attendees through the process of assembling a movie. Questions on how to get started, how to obtain an Agent, where to get help or more specific training related to personal interests, where to begin networking and more will be answered.
The course is taught by local filmmaker Steve Cypert, who does storyboarding, scriptwriting, story development, visual and sound effects and animation, while also directing and producing a variety of short films of his own. Cypert has numerous awards for his productions and scripts and has worked on movies shot in Oklahoma, such as "Monday at 11:01 AM," "Christmas in the Heartland," and "A Thousand Little Cuts," an ABC mini series, as well as various TV commercials, including one made for the Super Bowl.
The class will look at organizing files and assembling them on a video timeline; adding music, sound effects, titles and transitions; using green screen, creating animated titles, motion graphics and simple animations; and adding set extensions or placing animated characters into existing footage. A USB stick with all files and a PDF of step-by-step instructions are included for those wanting hands-on. The software is free and open source.
Class is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning April 11. Cost is $100; call 918-708-3696 for more information.
