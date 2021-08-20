Class touts the treasure of summer salsa

On Thursday night, the Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension office served up salsa – hot, medium, or mild – in a workshop that taught attendees the importance of the summer condiment.
“The reason I decided to do the salsa workshop is because tomatoes are in season, and we have tomatoes that are in our garden right now,” said Heather Winn, OSU Extension family consumer sciences educator.
Winn is excited about a new variety of tomato being touted in the food community. She recommended that cooks use “taste” tomatoes or sauce tomatoes, such as Roma tomatoes.
“We don’t grow any Romas, so I purchased a few,” said Winn. “There are slicing tomatoes, which is what you think you would put on a hamburger or a sandwich."
Slicing tomatoes tend to contain more water and less flavor, which is why she doesn’t recommend them for salsa. “Taste” tomatoes are thicker or chunkier, and they make for a meatier salsa. They also taste sweeter than slicing tomatoes.
She advises taking more care when selecting peppers, because the choice in pepper will determine how spicy the salsa will turn out.
“As far as peppers go, depending on the heat you want your salsa to have will determine that. Peppers are as good as providing Vitamin C and Vitamin A," Winn said.
The Scoville heat index measures how spicy a pepper is. Bell peppers fall on the lowest side of the spectrum, whereas Carolina reapers are the spiciest. Most people prefer jalapeños or Hatch chilies.
She also addressed garlic, onions, cilantro, and other additives.
“You can be as creative as you want to be because you are going to prepare it and eat it immediately. A lot of these recipes we’ll be eating immediately. You can let it stand for an hour for the flavors to meld together. We will be tasting these after we prepare them tonight,” said Winn.
She prepared fresh salsa, which is different from jarred salsa. Fresh salsa can be refrigerated for one week, whereas jarred salsa can be stored for much longer so long as the seal isn’t broken. Winn did not discuss jarred salsa, but is open to talking about it for those who are interested in it.
“You don’t have to heat up the kitchen. A lot of salsa recipes require a lot of cooking. These ones you dice and chop and let it refrigerate for an hour or so, and you’re ready to serve it. It is healthy, quick, and easy,” she said.
Aficionados can also be creative with salsa. While some prefer a traditional tomato-based salsa, others prefer to add fruit. In the workshop, she prepared three different types of salsa: traditional, papaya, and farmer’s salsa.
The papaya salsa uses a tomato base, but she added papaya and mint to give it a sweeter flavor. Farmer’s salsa has black beans and corn, which makes it perfect for dipping. Others prefer to add watermelon, raspberries, cranberries, mangoes, or pineapple.
“Salsa includes tomatoes, which are great for us. They are healthy and nutritious, and they have lots of color,” said Winn.
