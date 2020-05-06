Classic car parade lifts spirits for retirees, patients

An afternoon car cruise in Tahlequah on Wednesday, May 6, was organized to lift spirits at managed care and medical facilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Organized by Jeanne Howell, a liaison for Physicians Choice Hospice, the cruise started in the Green Country Cinema parking lot and went to Brookdale Senior Living, Grace Living Center, Wisdom Keepers Retirement Community and hospitals in the area.
“We’re just trying to get together and support our medical staff in the facilities and our residents,” Howell said. “We can’t go in and see them, and they’re in there all by themselves. They can’t have visitors, so we’re just trying to show our support and let them know we love them and that they’re not alone."
Howell said Brookdale invited the hospital to its parade.
"Cherokee County asked me to organize one, and the car club said that they had been trying to do something bigger," he said. "I just kind of took hold of it and did it.”
Howell got involved with Jonathan Edwards, president of Cherokee Cruisin’ Classics Car Club (5C’s).
“We heard from Jeanne at the Physicians Choice Hospice that they were organizing this, and she contacted us and asked us to get involved,” said Edwards, who was driving his 1973 Volkswagen Beetle. “A lot of the residents at nursing homes just love to see the older cars. They connect with them and it brings back memories for them.
Edwards added that the club undertakes a number of projects in the community with the elderly.
"Anytime we can help – most of us are retired so we’ve got the time," he said. "We’re proud to show off our cars. It gives us an opportunity to show them off.”
