COOKSON – The Classic Car Show and Shine will take place Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Cookson United Methodist Church parking lot.
The Classic Car Show and Shine is the premier car event in Cookson that is held annually during August. It features Show and Shine with cars and trucks on display.
The event is open to anyone wanting to show off their antique classic or modern collectible car or truck. Everyone is invited to come and take a look at the vehicles and enjoy a spaghetti dinner.
The admission is free and donations will be accepted for dinner.
The Cookson United Methodist Church is at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road one the corner of State Highway 82 and Cookson Bend Road in Cookson.
For more information, call 918-457-5717 or 214-215-8306. It will be fun for the entire family, and everybody is a winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.