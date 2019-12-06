Little children are telling Santa what they want for Christmas, as the older ones are writing out wish lists.
The Tahlequah area offers a large selection of places to make their holiday dreams come true, as well as chances to add some memory-makers to the mix.
Some classic toys never go out of style.
"Barbie is still, always, No. 1, especially the Barbie campers and house," said Tammy Ballard, Walmart department manager. "Bikes are always a favorite. I see them buy a lot of the bigger things at Christmas. The little stuff is more for birthdays."
While Barbie seems to stay on top, trendy shows and movies bring in competition.
"Grace, 7, wants tiny collectible toys: Shopkins, Hatchimals, Doorables, L.O.L. Dolls, etc.," said Sarah Turner McGowen. "My kids are shockingly not into the Frozen 2 merch this year. They'd rather have Baby Yoda toys, but I don't think that's gonna happen."
With some of the newer toys, such as L.O.L. Surprise and Hatchimals, part of the fun is discovering what is in the package or egg.
Erynn Crittenden said her 5-year-old, Emma, is asking for toys - Hatchimals, in particular - based on ads or cartoons she sees on her favorite YouTube channels.
"We're planning to get her some, as well as a few other trinkets she's asked for in passing. She's going to have an awesome holiday season," said Crittenden.
Turner McGowen's 3-year-old son, Liam, is seeking Hot Wheels and a remote controlled car.
"RC cars are a big hit for the bigger boys," said Sheila Gallegos, Walmart assistant manager.
There are a lot of options for remote controlled vehicles, but they can be entertaining for all ages, especially if sets are bought to be raced. Older kids may want to try their hands at operating drones.
While teenagers may seem difficult to shop for, sometimes they appreciate simple or useful gifts.
"My teen wants paint for her bedroom walls, a new dresser and nightstand, jewelry, scrunchies, face masks, and self care stuff," said Cate Fritz.
Hulbert Community Library Manager Cherokee Lowe said her teen likes things related to video games, so collectables and Dungeons & Dragons items are on his list.
"We always do new pajamas and a board game for each one of us to open on Christmas Eve. We put on the jammies, drink cocoa, and play the games," said Lowe.
Board games and books can add to quality time, even for little ones. Junie's Closet has super soft Jellycat stuffed animals in stock, some of which have companion books sold separately or they come as a package, such as "Leffy's Christmas Gift."
For those looking to add memories to their children's lives, numerous places in town can accommodate.
A trip to the SkateHouse or ThunderBowl gives kids physical activity and an opportunity to hang out with friends and family.
Those into sports may like to receive items featuring their favorite team or player. Collectible cards, posters, jerseys, and other memorabilia can be found at Tiger Sports Cards, B&D Collectibles, and other locations.
Shops like those also have collectibles for the kids into comics, sci-fi or gaming, such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, or Warhammer.
Start, in downtown Tahlequah, has tables to play board or card games on, or buy the little gamers passes for hours to play video games on the various systems available. Money can be put onto their accounts so they can even purchase snacks.
For the creative types, Tahlequah Creates, Dena's Art Den and other locations offer opportunities to let the muse loose. Private painting or crafting parties can be scheduled, or check with the businesses to see what events are coming up and pay in advance and make a certificate to give the little artist.
