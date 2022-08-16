OKLAHOMA CITY - Applications are being accepted for grants up to $5,000 to enhance educational opportunities in rural Oklahoma schools.
The Classroom Enhancement Grants program provided by the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation will create new classroom experiences for students by providing opportunities designed to enrich traditional academic curriculum. These grants are available to Pre-K through 12th-grade classrooms in eligible districts for projects in STEM, literacy, arts and culture, and history.
The deadline for schools to request access to the grant application is 5 p.m. Sept. 13. If a school is approved, the grant application must be submitted before 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Eligible districts in Adair County are Cave Springs, Dahlonegah, Greasy, Maryetta, Peavine, Rocky Mountain, Watts, Westville, and Zion. In Cherokee County, they are Briggs, Grand View, Hulbert, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Shady Grove, Tenkiller, and Woodall.
