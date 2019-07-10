Clay-Philpott family holds reunion

Before the Civil War, Cherokees Henry and Susie Christie Clay lived and raised a family in Welling. Some of the descendants and relatives of one of their sons, Riley Clay and his wife, Fannie Davis Clay, celebrated a long-overdue family reunion, Saturday, June 22, at the American Legion Hut in Tahlequah.
Riley's four living grandchildren attended: Betty Jo Clay LaFerry, of Guthrie; Mary Anna Clay Murguado, of Oldsmar, Florida, Imogene Clay Webb, of Tahlequah, and R.J. Philpott, of Stilwell. The descendants and family members of these four included: Betty's son, Clay LaFerry, wife Donna, daughter Tiffany, and guest Chivon, of Guthrie; Imogene's son, Mike Webb, of Tahlequah; and R.J.'s wife, Carrie Warner Philpott, children, Joey Philpott O'Neal and Ken Philpott; and Joey's grandson, Riley O'Neal, all of Stilwell.
Other descendants and family members of Riley and Fannie who attended included: Pat Clay, the widow of the late Henry Clay with her daughter Terri Clay Sneed, of Welling; Billie Clay Dillard, her husband Neal Dillard, their son Neal Dillard II, wife Lindsey, and their children, Emma Grace and Gavin, and their daughter, Deanna Dillard Lowery with her sons, Nathan, William, and Chase, of Welling; Mary Clay Campbell and son Paul Campbell, of McLemore Hollow; Kay Johnson Zellner and husband Bill Zellner, of Collinsville; Suzan Buckner Asbill, her husband Mickey Asbill, son Devon Asbill with daughter Karsyn, and nephew Braden Buckner, son of the late Dow Buckner, of Stilwell; Regina Philpott McLemore, her husband Dennis McLemore, of Stilwell, daughter Alison McLemore Kinback, her husband David Kinback, and daughters Samantha and Abigail, of Byng, and Colby Philpott, son of Phillip Philpott and grandson of the late George Philpott, of Stilwell.
Relatives who stopped by were Bill Philpott and Brian Westmoreland.
The attendees enjoyed food, fellowship, music, and singing.
Mike Webb and Clay LaFerry provided musical accompaniment.
