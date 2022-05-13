Clean Up Oklahoma working to cleans up state politics

Clean Up Oklahoma is looking to clean up the political scene in Oklahoma City.
While the organization has a statewide mission, many locals, including Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, have seen advertisements about the group.
"I saw a post from Clean Up Oklahoma related to Tahlequah and also wondered who they are and who they're affiliated with. The City of Tahlequah is not affiliated with this group in any way." said Catron.
Most recently, a poll conducted in April has gone out to many Oklahomans which details the non-partisan approach the group is taking to cleaning up state government.
Cindy Alexander, a retired veterinarian living in Stillwater, is the active chair of this organization and Lindsey Miller is one of the media team members of Clean Up Oklahoma.
"In April, there was a poll of over 1,100 voters and they were asked about our anti-corruption pledge and the overall impact is huge," said Alexander. "More than 80 percent of voters, regardless of party, said they wouldn't vote for a candidate who refused to sign the pledge."
Clean Up Oklahoma has the broad goal of ending state government corruption, but many members join with specific issues that are important to them. The chair, for example, has championed the issue of Medicaid for Oklahomans.
"Cindy Alexander is active in the fight for Medicaid expansion and was particularly upset by efforts in the legislature this session that could have taken away our ability to vote on and pass state questions," said Miller. "Clean Up Oklahoma is working to get rid of the corruption, create greater transparency, and return power to voters."
Clean Up Oklahoma is not concerned with the officialation of their voters, but rather that voters are getting transparency and are able to then make informed decisions.
Corruption is an issue that most can agree is hindering legitimate progress in many different levels of government, therefore helping this organization to remain non-partisan in their efforts as a grassroots organization seeking to inform voters about issues happening in our state legislature as a means of weeding out such problems.
"Our goal is to shine a light on corruption, political corruption in particular in an effort to inform voters on how to minimize the influence of money in politics to help everyday Oklahomans," said Alexander. "We want to make sure candidates are doing a good job moving forward and are aware we are watching them and they know their job is to serve the people."
In recent years, Clean Up Oklahoma has been focusing on getting voters information regarding more than 25 public issues of concern since December of 2019.
"We’re a group of Oklahoma voters who are fed up with all the corruption and scandals that have become so prevalent in recent years. We want to see our tax dollars used for better education, health care and public safety – not to line the pockets of the politicians, their friends, and their donors," Miller said. "Our nonpartisan movement started online, we held a virtual telephone town hall with over 5,000 participants a few months ago, and we have grown from there."
Clean Up Oklahoma does not conduct investigations themselves; rather, it focuses on gathering information and making voters aware.
"We want a stop to the corruption and secret deals, create greater transparency, and reduce the impact of big money in our politics. Fundamentally, we want to return power to voters. We created an anti-corruption pledge full of practical solutions that are supported by more than 86 percent of Oklahomans that we are asking all state candidates to commit to," said Miller.
If public servants refuse to sign the anti-corruption pledge, voters may deal them consequences.
"We will be informing voters who does and doesn’t sign the anti-corruption pledge. Our view is that a politician who won’t sign an anti-corruption pledge is a politician that isn’t worth having – regardless of party," said Miller.
Those interested in learning more about Clean Up Oklahoma can visit cleanupoklahoma.org or follow the Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Volunteers can join for voter outreach every Tuesday as well as join in participating in statewide events by going to https://www.mobilize.us/cleanupoklahoma/.
