COOKSON – Over 40 bags of trash and recyclables were collected within three hours on Saturday, March 20, as volunteers from the Tenkiller Area Community Organization and Cookson Bend community Facebook page worked together to clean up Cookson Bend Road and more.
The event took place because a Cookson resident, Mark Nickel, complained about the trash that had been gathering on the side of the road. After retiring, Nickel moved into a lake house not far from the Cookson Bend Marina in October.
“There are some things I’ve seen that annoy me, so I asked, is there anything we can do? That’s how it got started, and it turned out well,” he said.
He reached out to Cindy Ballew, who runs TACO, and together they organized the cleanup. Nickel provided trash bags and poke sticks, while Ballew operated the social media campaign.
“I started telling people in groups and we ended up with 22 people who came out,” said Ballew.
The company split up into couples and scoured separate sections of the two-mile road. They even cleaned up side roads, including Redbud Lane, Hickory Ridge Road, Skyline Drive, and the TACO grounds.
TACO owns a dumpster that was donated for the event, and throughout the morning, volunteers picked up Styrofoam cups, cardboard, paper products, cans, paper, used condoms, condiment packets, and even a toilet seat. In only a few hours, the group filled 30 39-gallon trash bags and collected four bags of recyclables.
This stretch of road is particularly susceptible to trash, possibly because of the tourists who frequent the Cookson Bend Marina. But litter is a problem Ballew has seen throughout Cherokee County.
“A lady was so impressed with the cleanup that she asked how she could get her cove cleaned up. I told her it’s just a matter of someone taking the bull by the horns,” said Ballew.
She also noted it is not just the tourists who are littering. She hopes events like this one can raise awareness to Cherokee County residents so they think twice before throwing trash on the side of the road.
“We found four bottles of Starbucks double energy drink. They were all thrown in the same spot,” said Ballew, who explained that the litterer had likely built up over a period of time, so the culprit was probably a tourist. “Why couldn’t they wait to throw it out at their home?”
Events like this bring awareness to the problem of litter, but they also bring communities together. After hunkering down for a year since the start of the pandemic, many Cookson residents were excited to come out to connect with their neighbors.
“We had a great time with this event, and it was great to meet the people in our community who make a difference,” said Nickel.
After Cookson residents cleaned the sides of the roads, they celebrated with hotdogs and drinks. Both Nickel and Ballew think that through organizing and outreach, more events like this can make a difference and bring people together.
“You can’t just sit around and do nothing. If you see something you don’t like, you need to do something,” said Nickel.
Ballew is already planning another Cookson Bend cleanup event in October, around the time the resort season comes to a close. She will update residents with forthcoming details on the TACO Cookson Facebook page.
