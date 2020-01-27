CLEET boosts officer performance, credibility

Just as plumbers must pass tests to obtain their contractor's licenses and attorneys must pass the bar exam, law enforcement officers have to meet certain standards to prove their effectiveness and understanding of their mission.
The Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, more commonly known as CLEET, is a government law enforcement agency that provides education and training to state, county, and city agencies. The agency was established in 1963 and its mission is to train, develop, and produce the finest potential law enforcement officers for the state of Oklahoma, its many jurisdictions, and political subdivisions.
Qualifications to be a candidate for CLEET training include: a high school diploma or GED; fingerprint clearance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation; an age of 21 years or older; and U.S. citizenship or resident alien status.
Cadets complete 14.5 weeks of intensive, on-site training at the K.O. Rayburn Training Center in Ada. Officers have six months from their date of hire to start basic CLEET Academy, which consists of 576 hours.
A list of issues the academy is required to address by departmental policy includes, but is not limited to: legal matters, firearms, criminal investigation, traffic, patrol, law enforcement driver training, ethics, DWI detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, and custody control and defensive tactics.
Each cadet, prior to admission, must obtain and provide proof of a minimum score of 70 percent on the CLEET Test for Safe Participation. The purpose of the test is to ensure the cadet is in sufficient physical condition to participate in and avoid injury during basic law enforcement training.
Officers participate in at least 30 minutes of mandatory physical training each day. The purpose is to mitigate instances of injury during the Defensive Tactics/Custody and Control portion of the training.
All cadets are administered a final comprehensive test, known as the Oklahoma Basic Peace Officer Certification Examination. They are required to score a minimum of 70 percent on a reading, writing, and comprehension examination. The conduct of all cadets should be consistent with the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said reserve officers attend the "bridge" academy to become full-time officers. The bridge academy is six weeks shorter than the basic academy.
"If officers are already reserve CLEET-certified, they attend a bridge academy - which is an antiquated version of the full academy," said King. "Those officers have already gone through 240 hours they completed in the reserve CLEET Academy. So it cuts the basic academy about in half for those officers who are already reserve certified."
As part of continuing education, an officer must receive at least 25 hours of CLEET-approved training each year -- two of which must include mental health training.
"We have continuing education every year, and the minimum is 25 hours, but some of ours might get 100 this year," said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault. "I used to do the same when I had time, and we usually go above and beyond the requirements, but 25 is the minimum."
CLEET offers online courses that meet continuing education requirements, and agencies may stage their own courses.
CCSO currently has two deputies attending CLEET: Kaitlin Rafalko and Curtis Elkins.
"We usually don't send two deputies at a time to training because that takes two people off our schedule, and it's just too hard on us," said Chennault. "But it was just the way it worked out this time."
Chennault said they try to hire from their reserve program so they can be sent to the bridge academy, but there are issues with scheduling when a deputy has to spend up to 14 weeks away from patrol.
"Or it forces us to hire people from other agencies who are already certified," said Chennault. "We end up poaching a lot of people way from Hulbert Police Department, Northeastern State University Police Department, or Adair County, just so we don't have to send them to the academy."
King said regular training is a priority at TPD, and its positive effects show throughout the entire department. He said he's seen fewer complaints and lawsuits when officers receive the training and stay up to date on their education.
"I've seen a difference since we started our training, as far as the use of force, the way we talk to people, and the way we deal with people," said King. "I think it's a mindset; it's part of our culture here now that officers have bought into."
