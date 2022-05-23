CLICK IT OR TICKET: Law enforcement officials stress importance of wearing seat belts

With National Seat Belt Enforcement week being observed May 20-June 2, local law enforcement officials said this simple violation is not common here, though Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers see more infractions.
Law enforcement officials say the smallest traffic violations can lead to major busts, and catching someone not wearing a seatbelt is a tool law enforcement can use to conduct a traffic stop.
“Our outlook as law enforcement – and it should be everywhere – is there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop,” said Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King. “We really try to focus on, especially for enforcement measures, those safety violations: seat belts, speed, reckless driving.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the national use rate of seat belts was 90.4 percent in 2021.
“Seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017,” the NHTSA said.
Oklahoma state law states both the driver and front-seat passenger must wear seat belts at all times. The state participates in the national campaign, “Click It or Ticket,” every year, when local law enforcement conducts periods of high-visibility enforcement to increase seat belt use.
According to the OHSO, 208 people were killed in crashes in 2019 and weren’t wearing seat belts. More than 55 agencies in the state signed up to have extra personnel look for seat belt violations.
In the past five years, 5,198 children in Oklahoma were either injured or killed in crashes, and 660 of those were not properly restrained or wearing seat belts.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children wear a seatbelt, and those younger than 13 should ride in the rear seats.
“A lot of times, it’s children we see who are not strapped in properly in the backseat,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault.
State law requires every child under 8 years old to be secured in a child passenger restraint system. Four- to 8-year-olds must be in a car seat or child booster seat, unless child is taller than 4-foot-9.
The fine for a seat belt violation in the city of Tahlequah and Cherokee County is $20. Cherokee County Deputy Court Clerk Wanita Falk said the Department of Public Safety doesn’t keep a seat belt violation on a person's driving record.
Chennault said there aren't a lot of tickets issued for seat belt violations by his deputies, compared to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. So far in May, 41 people were ticketed by OHP for not wearing seat belts.
“We write very few tickets, but we have had [a major bust from a seat belt violation] just because that’s an easy way to make a traffic stop, and a lot of times, it will turn into something bigger,” said Chennault.
National Seat Belt Enforcement week was created to remind drivers the importance of buckling up, and while 90.4 percent of people wear their seat belts, almost 27.5 million people still don’t.
