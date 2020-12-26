OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Bar Association's Clients' Security Fund will pay $177,712.50 to 19 people - including at least one Tahlequah client - who lost money or other property from the death or dishonest conduct of their attorney. The association is reimbursing money to the clients of 11 deceased, suspended or former lawyers whose actions led to the losses.
"Within the legal profession, upholding the public's trust is paramount, so when a lawyer dies or violates that trust, the association assumes responsibility for trying to make the lawyer's clients whole. Our purpose is to rebuild confidence in our profession by fairly compensating these victims," said OBA President Susan Shields of Oklahoma City.
Claims result when an attorney misappropriates client funds or property, is disbarred or dies, and there is no other source for compensation or recovery. The OBA's Clients' Security Fund Committee reviews client claims and annually makes recommendations to the OBA Board of Governors on the merits of those claims.
Committee Chair Micheal Salem of Norman said claims typically arise when these former attorneys become unstable as a result of a personal crisis, substance abuse or illness and fail to follow Bar Rules of Professional Conduct regarding the safeguarding of client funds or property.
"On behalf of the association, the committee works to assist people who've been victimized by the dishonest actions of the very few former lawyers who have misappropriated client funds or property," Salem said.
Shields said all active Oklahoma lawyers contribute to the fund through a portion of their annual bar dues, and nearly $3.5 million in reimbursements has been paid to clients since the fund was created in 1965.
Former or deceased attorneys for whom the OBA will be paying claims, the individuals to be compensated for their losses and the reimbursement amounts are:
• Deceased attorney Duane Croft, Norman; client Cathy Rashid-Issaquah, Washington, $2,096.05.
• Deceased attorney Johnny Albert, Oklahoma City; client Arturo Ruiz, Bakersfield, California, $908.29.
• Former attorney Lon Darley, Oklahoma City; client Gary Chrisman, Oklahoma City, $16,069.72.
• Suspended attorney Bryan Kingery, Ada; client estate of Willard Jones, Cashion, $14,672.36.
• Suspended attorney Theodore Koss, Edmond; client Fredy Escobar, Oklahoma City, $4,681.18.
• Former attorney Steven Minks, Pocola; client Lovell Hurst, Claremore, $3,493.43.
• Deceased attorney Randy Conner, Oklahoma City; clients Rodney Simpson, Edmond, $349.34; Matthew Connelly, Moore, $2,096.05; Kevin Bennett, Oklahoma City, $21,815.36; Joseph Goin, Yukon, $1,746.71; Kerry Williams, Oklahoma City, $100,934.03.
• Deceased attorney Robert Price, Claremore; clients Jerry and Louise Grooms, Tahlequah, $209.61 and Shasta Cortez, Claremore, $419.21.
• Deceased attorney David Wilson, Stigler; clients Colby Brassfield, McCurtain, $873.35; Michael Barnett, Stigler, $524.01; and Lisa Tate, Tahlequah, $3,493.42.
• Suspended attorney Brandon Watkins, Grove; client Ronald Lewis, Stillwater, $558.95.
• Former attorney Tuan Khuu, Oklahoma City; client Nguyet Ha, Grand Prairie, Texas, $2,771.44.
More information about the Clients' Security Fund can be found on the OBA's website at www.okbar.org/gc/clients-security-fund.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma's legal community.
