Focus Pain, an orthopedic and sports medicine clinic in Tahlequah, Muskogee and Fort Gibson, is changing its name to Focus Health Solutions. The clinic is also adding a new provider, Ryan Pitts, D.O., to meet the clinic's growing demand.
Focus Pain began operation in Muskogee 10 years ago by Dr. Jack Weaver, who has practiced sports medicine for more than 25 years. Weaver believes changing the name to Focus Health Solutions was necessary to convey the all-encompassing nature of the practice.
"We really wanted to emphasize the entire aspect of health - diet, exercise, physical and spiritual," said Weaver. "The amount of obesity and poor activity in this area are out of control."
Pitts, who has been practicing sports medicine for 16 years, will join the Fort Gibson clinic.
"I initially planned on being a small-town family doctor like the one in my hometown," said Pitts. "After dealing with multiple orthopedic and sorts related issues, I changed my focus in college."
Pitts, who worked for years in Tulsa and several small practices, enjoys the small-town feel and ability to offer advanced treatment options in a rural setting.
"A lot of our patients would like to stay in this community, so if there is a good option locally, people will stay," said Pitts. "Sports medicine has evolved to a more evidence-based field. I am excited about the development and progression of biologic treatments for chronic tissue injury that I can bring to this area."
The clinic is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
