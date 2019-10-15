A clinical psychologist says corporal punishment has been outlawed in the majority of states, and more should follow.
Robert Fathman, founder and former president of the National Coalition to Abolish Corporal Punishment in Schools, contacted the Tahlequah Daily Press after reading the first part of a series on corporal punishment. He has Google configured to send a link to any articles worldwide that contain the phrase "corporal punishment."
It's now illegal in 31 states, and in two more - Wyoming and North Carolina - it has not been banned in state law, but it is not used at all. Corporal punishment has also been prohibited in every Catholic school in the U.S., and by the Pentagon in the schools it operates overseas, according to Fathman.
"School corporal has been abandoned and prohibited by every developed country in the world, over 100 nations, except us," Fathman said. "And we are getting there; only a dwindling number of school district in 17 states cling to this brutal, outmoded practice."
Every research study ever done shows it is both ineffective and harmful.
"Over 40 mainline American organizations, medical, child abuse, educational, psychological and legal, oppose its use. There is not one national organization that supports school CP. None," said Fathman.
Fathman became passionate about corporal punishment after an incident in March 1981, when a first-grade teacher in Marysville, Ohio, Public Schools made his 6-year-old daughter, Nicole - who was in an advanced class doing third-grade reading work - bend over and hold her ankles, while this teacher hit her three times on the buttocks. Her offense was underlining instead of circling the answers.
"She had night terrors off and on for a year," said Fathman. "Complaints to the teacher, then principal, then superintendent, then school board were all responded to defensively, with no apology ever. I was told it was legal, and done in keeping with board policy."
Fathman and his wife grew up with no hitting in their life experience, and were appalled when it was done to their child.
"I am a clinical psychologist who treated kids in my practice. This kind of barbarism was just anathema to both of us," he said.
He then decided any law that legalized this brutality was a bad law and it needed to be changed, which led him to first create an Ohio coalition of child-serving organizations to lobby for legislation, then a national organization to do the same.
Fathman has testified in Congress, been on many national TV shows, testified in state legislatures, and won national awards for his work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.