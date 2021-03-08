CLINICALLY PROVEN: ICTC students maintain interest in medical fields, with some virtual creativity

It’s been around a year since the COVID-19 pandemic threw much of daily life into question. But as the world has learned to work around the unusual circumstances, so has the Indian Capital Technology Center, where students continue to get trained to enter the workforce.
“We want to continue to educate people,” said Robin Robert, director of ICTC-Tahlequah, who plans to retire at the end of the semester. “The skilled workforce is more needed than ever, and that’s what we’re training for – those $15 to $25 an hour jobs that require some type of a certification to show they know what they’re doing.”
After resuming classes in January, ICTC has been steadily seeing students face-to-face, although the winter storm that shut much of the area down put a slight pause on things. Enrollment hasn’t fluctuated much, and the curriculum hasn’t had to change. But the administration has noticed increases in curiosity about medical fields.
“We always have a steady enrollment for those classes, anyway, for our area,” said Vicki Bush, ICTC director, who is replacing Roberts. “But we have seen an increase in interest in applications for that for next year. We’re still taking applications at this point, so there’s still room, and we’ll do interviews this semester for that.”
Students at ICTC are continuing their course work in clinical settings, as well. When visiting a health facility or hospital, Practical Nursing students work to administer IVs, give injections, and dispense medications. Roberts said must adhere to strict protocols when training in such facilities.
“They are requiring some testing for COVID before they allow them in,” he said. “If there is any area in the hospital where they have COVID-positive patients, the trainees aren’t allowed in that area, just simply based on the legal status of the hospital where we’re doing our clinical sites.”
Around 75 percent of the coursework for ICTC classes is hands-on. Transitioning to virtual or distance learning can be difficult for a career-tech school, so ICTC has tried to maintain its in-person instruction, with the goal of not having a single person contract COVID-19.
“As far as we know, we’ve met that goal so far,” said Roberts.
For the medical and health students, there have been situations wherein virtual learning has become necessary. For instance, they haven’t been able to do clinical work in nursing homes since the start of the pandemic. In these situations, the school has been able to use a virtual clinical experience.
Renee Sherrill, Practical Nursing instructor, said the virtual simulation presents students with similar challenges they would face during an in-person clinical setting. However, instead of following the instructions of the nurse they shadow in person, this process requires them to make decisions for themselves, giving them an opportunity to see what it’s like to resolve problems as they arise.
“It’s definitely allowed us to teach in a different way,” said Sherrill, who added that ICTC will likely continue to use the clinical simulation program even after things go back to normal.
As for graduation this semester, it’s still too soon to determine whether ICTC will have in-person ceremonies. In June 2020, it held a drive-through graduation ceremony for its PN students, and in other classes, the ceremonies were limited to participants in each program.
“If the numbers continue to subside and we continue to get the vaccinations, we’re hopeful,” said Roberts.
Check it out
For more information about any of the offerings at Indian Capital Technology Center, visit ictctech.com, or call the Tahlequah campus at 918-456-2594.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.