FORT GIBSON - Steve Clinkenbeard, broker/owner of Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency, announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized sales affiliate Patsy Clinkenbeard with the 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
"Patsy provides clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," said Steve Clinkenbeard.
She will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.