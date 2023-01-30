CLOSED DUE TO SNOW: This time around, threat was real, as sleet and ice coated roads

Emergency Management officials are advising Cherokee County residents to stay home if they don't have to get out and about amid a spate of winter weather pounding the area.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the area is seeing patches of snow and ice on all roads.
He had a briefing with the National Weather Service Monday, Jan. 30, and said not much information changed since earlier in the day.
"They were saying they didn't think our part of the state would have as much freezing rain as we had overnight. They're expecting us to possibly have more rounds of sleet and possibly mixed in with a little bit of snow throughout the night, into [Tuesday] morning and by [Tuesday] evening, we could start getting more of the same," he said.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews are working 12-hours shifts and focusing on the major intersections and hills in the city before they move onto residential neighborhoods.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers are making sure people are getting to where they need to be.
"Our officers will be out all day, and we've been giving rides actually. Some patients for dialysis [on Monday], they called and they've been taking them to their appointments because they couldn't get there otherwise," he said.
County commissioners have been out all morning, monitoring their districts and treating their roads.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said intermittent freezing mist fell and the roads were "very slick" with black ice.
"We will be working to improve the situation, but it's going to be slow going," he said.
Chris Jenkins, District 2 commissioner, had trucks sanding hills in his area and said crews were trying to tend to as many roads as they can.
District 1 Commissioner Bobby "Cub" Whitewater said roads north of Tahlequah were slick and advised people to stay home if possible.
"We will be out treating as much as we can safely," he said.
All commissioners asked for patience as they work to get the roads passable.
All Cherokee County schools are either closed or have switched to distance learning for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Northeastern State University canceled classes. The fitness center was open until 5, and the pool closed at 2 p.m. A message on the Facebook page suggested the facility will be open Tuesday.
The Cherokee County Courthouse was open Monday morning, but closed offices by noon. Tahlequah Public Works Authority opened at 9 a.m. Monday and closed by 3 p.m. Kimberly Door said the building will open at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31.
United Keetoowah Band offices were closed Monday and will also be closed Tuesday, Feb. 1. Although Cherokee Nation offices were closed later in the day Monday, no indication was given at press time whether they would be closed Tuesday as well.
Underwood had received no reports of power outages as of Monday evening.
