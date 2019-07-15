NORMAN -- After seven weeks of testimony, both sides announced Friday they were finished calling witnesses in the ongoing trial against a top opioid manufacturer.
Closing arguments in the lawsuit against pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Thad Balkman's Cleveland County district courtroom.
"I'm going to try to get some rest," Attorney General Mike Hunter joked outside of court.
Hunter's team has spent weeks attempting to prove that the company and its subsidiaries, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., helped create a public nuisance by using false or misleading opioid painkiller advertising.
He's accused several drug companies of contributing to overdoses, addictions and deaths. Hunter is seeking billions to ease the state's opioid epidemic.
"We had things that we set out to accomplish," Hunter said. "The important thing was to present to the judge our evidence in a comprehensive and decisive way. We think we've done that at this point."
Balkman will have to decide how much, if any, responsibility the company bears for the opioid epidemic.
Johnson & Johnson has denied wrongdoing.
"In just over two weeks, Janssen has laid waste to the state's far-reaching case which it built on misstatements and distortions," said John Sparks, an attorney for Janssen and Johnson & Johnson, in a statement.
Sparks said their case underscored the fact that the company did everything a responsible company should do.
He said that included appropriately educating physicians on the risks and benefits of its products while providing essential pain treatment options to Oklahomans.
"The state's sweeping allegations simply don't hold water, and we look forward to presenting our closing arguments on Monday," he said.
Balkman said each side will have two hours to present its final arguments.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
